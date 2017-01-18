Imran has habit of contesting cases on container: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf Chairman Imran Khan had the habit of contesting cases on the container, pressurizing the institutions and then apologizing unconditionally.

Talking to media persons after Panama Papers case hearing, she said

that soon Imran Khan would also apologize to Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif and Maryam Nawaz for levelling baseless allegations.

The minister said that Imran Khan should present in the court the documents he waved in the National Assembly as evidence in

Panama Papers case, as his speech was also on record.

She said replies with proofs and evidence were being submitted in the court regarding PTI’s false applications.

She said that Imran Khan should show patience as replies to all his petitions and allegations would be submitted, and if the court would require additional documents, they would also be presented.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan told lies about dependence of Maryam Nawaz on the prime minister, but documents proving that she was not dependent on the prime minister were submitted in the court.

The minister said that Imran levelled baseless allegations having only newspaper clippings and no proofs.

She said that those who did not have proofs had established their own

courts outside, which should be avoided.

The minister said that as per Prime Minister’s announcement in

the speech, all proofs were being submitted in the court.

She said that the details of the channels used for transactions of money had also been submitted.

The minister said that prime minister’s counsel was submitting

documents and evidence against Imran’s allegations.

Imran Khan should learn that in the courts one had to provide evidence and proofs, not allegations. The minister said that if someone had any objection to an agreement between the two persons, he should present proofs in the court.

She said that the prime minister had no link with Panama Papers

leaks.

Imran Khan abolished Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accountability commission and powers of the institutions were being curtailed, she said.

Those institutions had been abolished which had a role in improvement of governance, the minister remarked.

She congratulated the PTI chairman by saying that the Prime

Minister had reached Davos and would represent Pakistan and address

the World Economic Forum.