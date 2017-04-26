Imran habitual of levelling baseless allegations: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr.

Musadik Malik has said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran

Khan was habitual of levelling baseless allegations on others.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI chief had

made a habit to malign national institutions and his political

rivals.

He said attitude adopted by the PTI was very strange that

its leaders accepted things of their choice including findings of

judicial commision on electoral rigging or court verdict on Panama

papers.

Dr.Musadik said Imran Khan should tell the nation about his

resources for travelling in helicopters and lavish living.

To a question, he said report on Dawn leak has yet to come

however it would be released soon.

He said it would be pre-mature to fix responsibility on

anyone before the report was made public.