Imran habitual of changing statements: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP): Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was habitual of changing statements every day and was a master of u-turns.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N opponents

were doing politics of allegations but the government was focusing on developmental projects across the country.

He said the Prime Minister had been enjoying full confidence and trust of the masses of country. PML-N leadership was busy in development agenda but its political opponents were just levelling baseless allegations against it, he added.

Replying to a question, he said PML-N leadership had always respected women but PTI had insulted women in its public gatherings.

He said PML-N would win general election 2018 on the basis of its performance.