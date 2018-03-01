LAHORE, March 01:..APP-NEWS/ENGLISH

Domestic

CM-Media

Imran did great cruelty by speaking lies day and night: CM

LAHORE, March 01 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif has said that Imran Niazi has done a great cruelty

by consistently telling lies and wasting precious time

of the nation.

Addressing a press conference here at Model Town on Thursday,

he said it was an enmity with the nation that youth was

turned towards lies and mendacity.

Imran speaks lies without any fear, levels allegations and indulges in falsehood

but feels no shame over it, he added.

Shehbaz said if Imran continued to speak lies, being a former cricket

player, then the people would also talk about allegations of

ball tempering which was a matter of concern and against the

national dignity.

Everything could be sacrificed over national honour but an

effort was being made to ruin it by spate of lies. Imran Niazi

has levelled a new allegation against me by creating a mythological character

like Faisal Subhan, he added.

“A TV channel has also played its part in this regard.

I took immediate notice of it and made it clear that ‘put up

and shut up.’ I again repeat this thing to Imran Niazi that ‘put

up and shut up.’ It means that either you show proof or hold

your tongue. I filed a suit against this TV channel in the

UK and hired the services of a law company there. Filing a

case in the UK does not mean that I do not trust my courts but

the system of deciding defamation cases is time-consuming here,

that is why I have taken legal action in the UK,” he said.

The chief minister said that Imran Niazi levels an

allegation and then does not give its reply, nor repeat it,

but levels another allegation.

He first alleged that 70 billion

rupees were spent on Lahore Metro Bus Project. “We

contradicted it and challenged it. We said that thirty

billion rupees were spent on metro, bus project and that thing

could be checked from any forum but Imran Niazi continued to

harp on about seventy billion rupees. I contacted Transparency International (TI)

and held a meeting with its board members. Former justice Nasira Iqbal was included

in the board members whose

son is in the PTI today. Imran Khan was invited there but

he did not turn up. Then TI checked all the record and gave

a decision that 30 billion rupees were spent on it.”

He said: “Niazi Sahib leveled second allegation with regard

to Javed Sadiq along with his colleagues in a press conference

and claimed that Javed Sadiq is my front man and leveled

an allegation of 27 billion rupees corruption against me”.

He added: “I sent a notice to him and the reply is still awaited.

Javed Sadiq has military background and I had good relations

with him and this is no crime indeed. Rs 27 billion is a huge

amount and if there is a corruption of 27 pennies then it

would be a crime. Khan Sahib did not reply to my notice, as

well.

He said, “Khan Sahib alleged that I gave an offer of

ten billion rupees bribe to him in Panama Case. I again sent

him a notice and filed a defamation suit but there is no

reply to it. During the proceedings of these cases, neither

Khan Sahib turned up nor his lawyer Babar Awan appeared before

the court. Babar Awan is such a character of loot and corruption

who has been made responsible for corruption in Nandi Pur

Project by Judge Rehmat Hussain Jafri.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the nation cannot be transformed according to sayings of Iqbal and Jinnah when allegations are leveled and reply are not given and when summons are issued by the courts, then one does not appear before it.

The CM said this trend should be changed by pitying the nation when one has no sense of sorrow over baseless allegations and falsehood and he remains absent from the courts.

“Khan Sahib has developed another character in shape of a person with the name of Subhan in his tirade of lies and falsehood. I requested the Chief Justice Supreme Court to constitute a full bench to investigate the matter during my address to public meeting in Pattoki to make the things

crystal clear. I again request the CJ SCP to either constitute a full bench by himself or constitute it under the headship of CJ LHC. This full bench should investigate all the allegations leveled against me. If this bench gives its decision against me and allegations are proved as true then I shall leave politics and beg mercy from the nation. If Khan Sahib is proved a liar, then he should join some seminary to get training”, he said.

Shehbaz said that Khan Sahib promised on October 30, 2011 that he will never speak lies. After the passage of two years, Khan Sahib swore seven times, including the one that he would

never tell lies, but he is continuously telling lies. “I have given a list of his five allegations and falsehood and the truth cannot be gleaned except by the judges”, he added.

Khan Sahib used to claim in 2013 that he would make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a role model province and the electricity generated there will be provided to rest of Pakistan, as well. Despite the fact

that there is a capacity to generate thousands of megawatts hydropower generation in KP, but he boasts of producing 74 megawatt electricity only. An 80-megawatts electricity generation plant is out of order despite passage of five years now. He (Imran) could not get it repaired and the claim of

producing 74 megawatt is a pack of lies, the CM said.

The Federal and Punjab governments have set up 5,000 megawatt electricity generation plants from their own resources and work is in progress speedily on another project. These electricity projects

have been completed with transparency and speed, he said.

He said that Niazi Sahib leveled allegations against me with regard to Multan Metro Bus. It is enough with reference to Multan Metro that no investigation team of the Chinese Commission has ever come to Pakistan. The press release issued by Chinese Security Commission and Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan issued on August 30, 2017 proved allegation of Imran Niazi as incorrect. The Chinese Security Commission clearly stated in the press release that CSRC has never held any investigation of any official or private Pakistani citizen. The press release further stated that Yabeat Chinese Company has no connection with Multan Metro.

Niazi Sahib said that a person with the name of Subhan gave interview to Chinese delegation; although according to the press release, no Chinese delegation visited Pakistan nor held any interview.

The SECP said that no institution with the name of Capital Engineering and Construction Company is registered with us and no unknown person can be investigated as the person is unavailable; then how investigation could be held, he said.

The Chinese foreign office spokesman has also contradicted allegations with regard to Multan Metro; the Chinese company was fined 600,000 yen and was blacklisted, as well. The company

CEO was also fined 300,000 yen and this Yabeat Company also begged pardon openly, the CM said and added “I ask Khan Sahib what else he needed which I should show to him as a proof?”

There is a court of Allah Almighty where there is a system of reward and punishment and it would be decided there.

There is a public court and it will also decide. The forum of Supreme Court and High Court is also there, he said and added:” I am knocking the door of this forum again so as to make things crystal clear”.

He said that corruption is not a problem of Niazi Sahib, because if it were his problem, then he would not remain silent on mega scandal of Nandipur corruption. A judge of the apex court has held Babar Awan responsible for corruption in this scandal. Has he ever taken name of Babar Awan? He speaks against corruption but a corrupt is sitting in his lap which is a cruel joke with the nation.

The Punjab Chief Minister said during the tenure of Musharraf, who is termed as savior by Khan Sahib, dacoity was made over the mineral resources of Chiniot. “We won the fight against it in the

courts and saved billions of rupees,” he added.

He said that reserves to the tune of 400 billion rupees have been discovered in Chiniot in first phase and work on second phase has also started. He added that fake company of brother of

Secretary to Musharraf was given contract of discovering mineral resources in Chiniot. “If we had not

taken timely action then, the national treasure of billion of rupees would have been looted. Has Niazi Sahib ever raised a voice about it?”, he added.

He said 40 billion rupees dacoity was made in EOBI and Zafar Gondal was the responsible person who was brother of former Federal Minister Nazar Gondal. The people who made a dacoity on billion of rupees of the nation are in the custody of PTI. Zafar Gondal was also jailed for this corruption. This corrupt is sitting in the lap of Khan Sahib.

The CM added NICL is another corruption scandal in which lands worth billions of rupees were looted. These lands were purchased for a peanut. Khan Sahib never spoke about this scandal.

Zardari Sahib has deposited 60 million dollars of this poor nation in Swiss Bank and the whole nation knows that two Prime Ministers have been made scapegoats in this case. Swiss Bank asked to write a letter for the return of this money and the Supreme Court asked the then Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani to write a letter but he did not do so and was, therefore, removed from the post over contempt of court. The second Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf showed loyalty to save the corruption of his leader and made contempt of court, he said.

The CM said that Niazi Sahib ruined Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Peshawar is dug out in name of metro bus. He added that the Asian Development Bank is giving 85 per cent funds for Peshawar metro bus project.

It appears Khan Sahib is addicted to speaking lies. Khan Sahib you should remember that nation will hold accountability of you for your lies in next elections.

The Punjab government has set up state-of-the-art hospital in Swat from its own resources. KP government is unable to run this hospital and is saying that Punjab government should be contacted for non-salary budget. Punjab government and people have given a gift of this hospital to you but you are unable to run it. Instead of claiming to run canals of milk and honey in KPK, it would have been better

if practical steps are taken there, Shehbaz said.

“The court door has been knocked again to constitute a full bench to investigate all the allegations against me and appearing before this bench to clarify myself would be an honour for me. If I could appear before NAB on false allegations, then there is no harm to appear before the bench of apex court,” he said.

He added that wasting time is great enmity with the nation. “Today, I am here to give reply to allegations of Khan Sahib.

It would have been much better if I would be spending my time in some public welfare projects.