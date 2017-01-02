Imran forsees defeat in next election, starts levelling rigging charges: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (APP): Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain Monday said it was beyond comprehension that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had started levelling baseless allegations against the government of rigging next general election.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan had already suffered defeats in by-polls and local government elections and was foreseeing the same fate in 2018 general election.

The baseless charges showed his mentality of a ‘defeated person’, he added.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would win the next polls with a thumping majority due to its performance and prudent policies.

Replying to a question, he said the Panama Papers case was sub judice as the prime minister had presented himself for accountability. The government would accept the Supreme Court verdict in the case, he added.

To another query, he said the prime minister had directed the Sindh government to undertake development projects in Karachi and the federal government would provide funds for them.

Law and order situation in Karachi had improved to a great extent due to the concrete steps taken by the federal and provincial governments, he added.