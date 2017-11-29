Imran fails to weaken government, destabilize country: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday hit hard at Chairman, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI),

Imran Khan for making desperate efforts to create uncertainty saying he had failed in his all endeavors to

weaken the government and destabilize the country.

“Imran Khan through his campaign with pack of lies is not weakening the government, but in reality

he is causing loss to national integrity and halting course of progress and development,” he said while

addressing a press conference here.

The minister said enemies of Pakistan could not digest development in the country so they were

targeting its economy, peace and stability to stop its progress.

“Economy, peace and stability are pre-requisite for progress and no economic formula can

prove successful to bring prosperity, unless these are not achieved,” he remarked.

He said that ever since Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) came into power, Imran Khan was working for creating political instability in the country, and by doing so, he actually was playing with the future of youth.

Contrary to it, the present government was making efforts to woo foreign investment and achieve record economic growth, he added.