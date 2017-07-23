ISLAMABAD, July 23 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration
and Development Division (CAAD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Sunday
said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had failed to
provide money trail for purchasing property.
“Imran Khan should stop misleading the nation and shouting on
others, and present his own money trail before the Supreme Court,”
Dr Tariq Fazal said while addressing a press conference here
along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz.
He said the money trail, which Imran Khan had submitted to
the Supreme Court, was not authentic as there was no mention of any
proper source of his income in the documents.
He had also not provided complete details to the Supreme Court
about his offshore company Niazi Services Limited, Dr Tariq added.
He said Imran could not escape accountability for irregularities
in his personal property documents. His assets were beyond his means.
The minister said one of Imran’s lawyers had admitted tax evasion
in the case of Niazi Service while the another one conceded about his
getting party funding from abroad.
Imran Khan in his tweets had thanked the Indian nationals and
the Jewish lobby for funding to his party, he added.
He said that those talking of moral obligation must keep in
mind that Imran Khan had no moral courage to present himself before
the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and anti-terrorist court
for submitting replies to their queries.
Imran Khan, he said, had totally failed to prove actual source
of his income.
He questioned as to how Imran Khan was morally justified to
level allegations against the government while avoiding to present
himself before the courts.
Imran failed to provide money trail for purchasing property: Tariq Fazal
ISLAMABAD, July 23 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration