Imran failed to provide money trail for purchasing property: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, July 23 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration

and Development Division (CAAD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Sunday

said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had failed to

provide money trail for purchasing property.

“Imran Khan should stop misleading the nation and shouting on

others, and present his own money trail before the Supreme Court,”

Dr Tariq Fazal said while addressing a press conference here

along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz.

He said the money trail, which Imran Khan had submitted to

the Supreme Court, was not authentic as there was no mention of any

proper source of his income in the documents.

He had also not provided complete details to the Supreme Court

about his offshore company Niazi Services Limited, Dr Tariq added.

He said Imran could not escape accountability for irregularities

in his personal property documents. His assets were beyond his means.

The minister said one of Imran’s lawyers had admitted tax evasion

in the case of Niazi Service while the another one conceded about his

getting party funding from abroad.

Imran Khan in his tweets had thanked the Indian nationals and

the Jewish lobby for funding to his party, he added.

He said that those talking of moral obligation must keep in

mind that Imran Khan had no moral courage to present himself before

the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and anti-terrorist court

for submitting replies to their queries.

Imran Khan, he said, had totally failed to prove actual source

of his income.

He questioned as to how Imran Khan was morally justified to

level allegations against the government while avoiding to present

himself before the courts.