Imran failed to control corruption in KP: Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary of Information Broadcasting and National Heritage, Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha, Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chief Imran Khan could not manage to control corruption in province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, he said during three years of KP government many cases have been registered against PTI parliamentarians.

He said the Panama papers case was being heard by the Supreme Court (SC) and government trusts the court and will accept its decision.

Ranjha said that PTI failed to present any evidence which was asked by the superior court in the beginning of the case.

He said immunity is the right of every parliamentarian otherwise they have to face defamation cases on daily basis.

Member National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maiza Hameed said PTI has not been able to prove their allegations against the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

She said that the government initiated a number of development projects in the entire country, fulfilling the promises made during the 2013 election.

The PML-N will not only win the case in court as well it will also win in the public court too, she remarked.

Maiza said Imran Khan has considered Maryam Nawaz a major threat in politics in forthcoming general elections 2018, adding Marriyam is future of Pakistan and people will give vote to PML-N due to its services for poor people of the country.