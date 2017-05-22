Imran dreams of premiership despite poor performance in KP: Muqam

PESHAWAR, May 22 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister and PML(N) KP

President, Engr. Amir Muqam said on Monday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s dreams of becoming the prime minister would not be materialized as the performance of his party in Khyber Pakthunkhwa was very poor and has totally failed to deliver for uplift of masses in the province.

Addressing to the gathering at Kohat district, Engr. Amir Muqam

said PTI deceived masses in the name of change and has completely failed to honor pledges it made with people during last election campaign.

“I ask Imran Khan to tell people what change his party government has

brought in health and education despite tall claims of bringing reforms in these vital sectors in Khyber Pakthunkhwa,” he said.

He said people were still facing great hardship in getting proper

treatment in public sector hospitals due to repeated changes in health delivery system and people are being forced to get treatment from private hospitals and laboratories on very high prices.

Inspite of tall claims of PTI of bringing improvement in the government

schools, he said parents were preferring private schools rather than public sector schools in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Muqam said PTI leadership has impeded progress through agitation

politics and sits as result of which people of KP were deprived of their genuine development as the remaining federating units went much ahead viz a viz progress and development.

He said people of KP will never vote the PTI again in the next elections

as they have witnessed the poor governance system in last four years in the province, adding PTI is all set to lose the districts where it emerged victorious in the last general elections.

Muqam said PTI has ruined the local government system and concentrated

only on the districts represented by the Chief Minister, Speaker KP Assembly and Ameer Jumaat e Islami ignoring the rest part of the province.

On the other hands, he said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has

announced mega developmental packages for southern districts including Kohat, DI Khan and Bannu and work on projects announced by him was in full swing.

“The vision of PM is development of the country while Imran politics

revolves around agitation and sits in,” he said.

He said elimination of terrorism, CPEC, Motorways networks, energy and

communication projects, economic revitalization were the major feats of PMLN Government.

Muqam said all major projects currently in progress in Khyber

Pakthunkhwa including Lawari Tunnel, Hazara Motorway, Peshawar northern bypass and establishment of Nawaz Sharif Kidney hospital in Swat were the gift of Prime Minister for people of KP.

He said gas and electricity was being provided to all the deprived areas

of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and expressed optimism that load shedding would be ended by next year.

On this occasion, Amir Muqam announces several projects for Kohat

district. On this occasion, several important leaders of different political parties joined PMLN.

The function was also addressed by PMLN KP General Secretary, Javed

Murtaza Abbasi.

The workers chanted slogans Nawaz Sharif and Amir Muqam Qadam Bharo Hum

Thomhary Saath hain.