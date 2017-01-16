Imran do not have any evidence regarding Panama case: Danyal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Danyal Aziz Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan does not have any evidence to prove anything in the court on Pannama case.

Talking to media persons outside Supreme Court, he said PTI does not seem to have any opportunity for winning the next general election.

He said the evidence which PTI had presented in the press conferences and talk shows, could not be presented it in the court.

The PTI lawyer has lost the case as it was a dead case and such cases could not be won without proofs, he said.

He said that PTI was continuously levelling baseless allegations on the Sharif family as it (PTI) has no evidence.