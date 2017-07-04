Imran, cronies distorting Panama facts: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Asif Kirmani Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief Imran

Khan and his cronies were confusing people by distorting facts about

Panama case to serve their vested interests.

Talking to media here at Federal Judicial Academy, he said

PML-N does not need any favour rather Justice must be done by

keeping aside personal likes and dislikes to fulfill requirements of

justice.

He observed that the reports of JIT’s rejection to send questionnaire

to Qatar prince was tantamount to contempt of court.

Expressing reservations over the reports of

finalizing JIT report without recording statement of Qatar prince,

he said Qatar Prince is the main defence witness of Sharif family’s

case and Prince’s statement is must for meeting the requirements of

justice.

Prince has already offered his cooperation to JIT regarding

their investigations in the case.

Commenting on Imran Khan’s statement, he said PML-N has same

face. Imran is notorious for taking frequent U-turns.

Responding to a question, he said the government has nothing

to do with blocking of roads leading to the Federal Judicial

Commission.