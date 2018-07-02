Imran contesting election to break status-quo: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) leader Asad Umar Monday said PTI chief Imran Khan was contesting the general election to break the status-quo and the party would win the polls with a thumping majority.

Talking to PTV, Asad Umar, who is contesting the election from NA-54 Islamabad, claimed that the popularity of PTI was increasing with each passing day and it would form the next government.

The PTI after coming to power, would introduce prudent policies to strengthen the national economy, and improve health, education and other sectors.

Asad Umar said Imran Khan would become the prime minister, who would bring political and economic change by taking revolutionary steps.

He alleged that the PML-N’s last government had not launched a single water project for the residents of Islamabad.

The PTI leader said he would execute cleanliness water projects, construct new hospitals in rural areas of Islamabad and provide jobs on merit to the youth.