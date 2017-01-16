Imran contesting case outside court, will get nothing but disappointment: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was contesting his case outside the court but he will get nothing except disappointment.

Talking to media persons along with Talal Chaudhry, MNA here after

Panama case hearing, she said as per arguments of PML-N counsel, there was no contradiction in the prime minister’s speech in the Parliament and his address to the nation.

The minister said not the prime minister but someone else is known for

telling lies to the nation.

She said that Imran claims that there was contradiction in the prime minister’s speech in the Parliament and his address to the nation but the court decisions cannot be made on Imran’s desire.

She said Imran was worried about no mention of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the court. As the prime minister has no connection with the Panama Papers, so there was no mention of Nawaz Shaif. The PML-N counsel read a judgement in the court which was related to Imran Khan, she said.

In the judgement, Imran Khan took the plea in the Election Commission that reply cannot be given about his actions and statements before contesting the elections.

She said on the other hand, Imran Khan has asked for the record of the father of third time elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif since 1937 which is being provided.

She said that Imran Khan was seeking disqualification of the prime

minister without any proof, but this cannot happen on his wish as the prime minister has no link with the Panama papers.

The minister said that today Imran Khan said that they were playing video games during the course of arguments by the Prime Minister’s legal counsel.

She said that during past three years they have been playing video games and after the Panama case, they would definitely be playing video games.

She said that Imran Khan was worried about Marriyam Nawaz. The minister said the PTI legal counsel has admitted that Marriyam Nawaz was not beneficiary of the prime minister.

The minister said that Imran Khan and his party leaders were sleeping as they are not used to contesting legal cases in the courts, rather he contests his cases on the container.

Meanwhile,in a statement,the minister said that Imran Khan should keep in mind the honour and respect of the national institutions. He speaks whatever comes in his mind without weighing it, she added.

The minister said that his statement that half the Supreme Court was sleeping tantamounts to contempt of court.

She said in fact Imran Khan himself was in a slumber and trying to mislead the nation.