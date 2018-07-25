Imran casts vote at Dhok Jilani

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan cast his vote on Wednesday and urged the people to come out from their homes and exercise their right to vote to elect their representatives.

Talking to reporters after casting his vote here at Dhok Jilani, the PTI Chief said it was most crucial general elections in Pakistan’s history hence all the voters across the country should go to their polling stations and cast their vote.