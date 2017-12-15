Imran can’t fool people anymore: Abid Sher

HAFIZABAD, Dec 15 (APP):State Minister for Power Abid Sher Ali
Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan has always
caused anarchy and chaos in the country by telling the nation lies
during the past two years.
Talking to the media at the residence of PML-N Youth Wing leader
Kashif Randhawa here, he said that people would not be
fooled by Imran Khan now. He said that the PTI would never succeed
in his mission of grabbing power. Due to his anti-democratic policies,
the wheel of progress had been halted, he added.
About Hudaibiya Papers case decision, he said that it was a moral
victory of the Sharif brothers. He declared that due to pro-people
policies of the incumbent government, the PML-N would sweep the
forthcoming general elections.
He said that the PML-N government would complete its tenure and
general elections would be held on time.
Replying to another question, he hoped that the delimitation bill
would be approved by Senate on December 19.
