Imran boosts confidence of people by taking revolutionary steps: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had boosted the confidence of people by taking revolutionary steps.

Imran Khan was the custodian of public money, he stated talking to a private news channel.

The leadership of the newly elected government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) had adopted austerity measures and demolished the discretionary funds, he added.

About the performance of the previous government under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he said the discretionary funds were utilized by the past leaders “mercilessly”.

In contrary, the newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan while adopting austerity measures left his personal plane and announced to use club class for traveling to save the public money.

To a question, he said all the focus of Imran Khan was on streamlining the system.

To another question, he said the PTI government would launch a special channel which would cover parliamentary proceedings and politics.