Imran begins austerity from his own

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan while kicking off the austerity drive from his own, Sunday announced to reside at the three-bed residence of the Military Secretary instead of the lavish PM House.

Giving a road-map of his priorities and policies in his televised address to the nation, he said currently there were 529 employees deployed at the PM House, but he would use only two for domestic service.

Imran Khan said he would decline to use the heavy fleet of armoured vehicles except two owing to security threats. He announced to auction rest of the vehicles to support the national kitty.

The prime minister said none of the governors would reside in the governor house and ensure maximum austerity in the chief minister houses of the PTI-led provinces. He said a committee of experts and intellectuals would decide the future use of the governor houses.