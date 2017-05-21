LAHORE, May 21 (APP): Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said
on Sunday that PTI chairman Imran Khan had become security risk for
the country as he was wearing spectacles of revenge and he did not
care about national interest.
Talking to media here, he said that Imran is cutting the same
branch of democracy where he is sitting.
He said that some of lawyers had discussed the resignation of Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif but most of the lawyers termed the demand
of resignation as unnecessary.
“In the movement of restoration of Judiciary, we, civil society and
judges were together,” he added.
To a question, he said that the government and Pak Army were on the same
page, adding that no compromise would be made on the issue of
national security.
The minister said the issue of Kalbhoshan was the issue of national
security and he was punished by the military court, adding that no
politics should be practiced on this issue.
He said that voices were being raised in India against filing the
issue in the International Court of Justice.
On the Prime Minister visit to Saudi Arabia, he said that international
matters would be discussed with international leaders in the Saudi Arab tour of the premier.
Imran becomes security risk in revenge: Saad
LAHORE, May 21 (APP): Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said