Imran be disqualified under Articles 62, 63: Gulalai

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): PTI’s Member of the National Assembly

Ayesha Gulalai on Tuesday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)

chief Imran Khan of moral turpitude and sought his disqualification under Articles 62 & 63 of the Constitution.

He had no respect for women, whose honour was not safe at his

hands and those surrounding him, she alleged while addressing a

press conference here at the National Press Club.

“Besides being morally corrupt, Imran is dishonest and this

fact should be considered by the apex court during the proceedings of

a case seeking the PTI leader’s disqualification,” she said.

Regarding her future political strategy, she said she would not join

the PML-N. “I will only say that you can make all sorts of allegations against Nawaz Sharif, but he will never be accused of jeopardizing the honour of our mothers, sisters and daughters,” she added.

She said Imran Khan should be disqualified as such a person was not

eligible to run the country. “The allegations of my opponents on me for leaving party over issue of ticket are totally illogical,” she said and claimed that something had happened with me for which I was leaving the party at the time when other people were joining it.

“I am not concerned about party ticket or NA-1 seat, it is an

illogical allegation,” she maintained.

She said Imran Khan was used to apprise in meetings as how to attack

opponents and besmirch their names. “Meetings were full of mudslinging which stopped her to attend them,” the PTI MNA added.

She alleged Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak

for distributing jobs illegally among his relatives. “I visited

Imran Khan with a delegation of workers, not to secure a party

ticket, but to provide evidence of corruption in various schemes in

the province but he did not listen to us,” she added.

Ayesha Gulalai termed Imran Khan as fake Pathan and alleged

that Imran’s kitchen was being run by Jehangir Tareen who was awarded

contracts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She also alleged son of Pervaiz Khattak for getting bribe

money in postings and transfer affairs.

She said embezzlement had been made in Bank of Khyber

while Ehtesab Commission was also closed by PTI when it started

investigation against the chief minister over corruption charges.

Imran Khan considered himself as very smart and others as dumb,

like a herd of sheep, but Pakhtun people would not forgive him, she

added.

“Imran Khan himself stays in his Bani Gala residence during

sit-in days, but the common party worker faced tear gas shelling and

police’s baton-charging,” she added.

Ayesha Gulalai said she had been the member of PPPP

before joining PTI and Benazir Bhutto gave her tickets for MNA and

MPA on the basis of her talent and potential.

“I was shocked when I heard the words that Imran Khan used for

slain PPP leader Benazir Bhutto,” she added.

The former female lawmaker said Imran wanted to introduce

western culture.

Ms. Gulalai asserted that she was not the only one facing such

situation, but many other women in the party were also facing the same behaviour.

She said MNA Shireen Mazari had issues with her whenever she

tried to speak about foreign policy in the National Assembly.

Perhaps Shireen Mazari thought that she had the only right to

speak about foreign policy, she added.