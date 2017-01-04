Imran admitted levelling allegations without evidence: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had admitted before the court that his job was just to level allegations without having any evidence.

Talking to media persons here, she alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief had staged a sit-in and attempted to halt national development, lockdown the federal capital and damage reputation of the third time elected prime minister.

She said the PTI chairman talked about money laundering, looting of public exchequer and tax evasion, but failed to prove them in the court.

Imran Khan told a lie to the nation that he had proofs and would produce the same before the court, which he could not, she said, adding levelling baseless allegations against the democratically elected prime minister was regretabble.

He should express regrets over issuing such statements, she added.

Marriyum said the people, who had created hurdles in the nation’s journey towards development, had faced failure in the past and they would meet the same fate in future too.

The minister said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was moving forward with the agenda of national development and propserity, while the ‘hurdle-creators’ would always fail in their designs.