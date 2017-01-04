Imran admitted before SC PTI has no evidence: Abid

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali Wednesday said PTI chief Imran Khan had admitted before the Supreme Court that his party had no evidence on the Panama Papers.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister had presented himself for accountability. The people were aware about the derogatory language used by Imran Khan against the prime minister.

The minister said Imran Khan had always accepted decisions which were according to his wishes while he started criticising national institutions if the same were otherwise.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had no trust in the institutions and its legislators remained absent from the parliament while it was discussing important issues, he added.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders had not discussed the judges remarks in media.

Replying to a question, he said Sheikh Rasheed was foreseeing end of his politics.