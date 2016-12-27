Improvement in law & order situation due to steps under NAP: President

QUETTA, Dec 27 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said law and order situation in country including Balochistan had witnessed an improvement due to steps taken under NAP.

He was talking to media at Governor House here after attending 141st birthday ceremony of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“It was made possible due to implementation of National Action Plan and coordinated efforts by law-enforcement agencies,” he added.

He said international organizations were appreciating the performance of currrent government.

He said that endowment funds had already been set up for supporting artists including singers and income from fund was being provided to them.