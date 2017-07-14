Improved security situation attracting investors: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): Minister for Finance Senator
Ishaq Dar Friday said improved security situation in the country had
attracted several international investors to explore business
opportunities in the country.
Chairing a meeting here at his ministry to review
matters related to financial requirements of Pakistan Air Force
(PAF), he said the government attached high priority and
consideration to provision of resources to armed forces including
PAF to fulfill their obligations towards defence and security of the
country and the nation, said a press release issued here.
The minister praised PAF’s instrumental role in the ongoing
operations of Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasad.
“The operations had made significant gains and government and
the whole nation fully supported the armed forces in the fight
against terrorism.”
He said the improved security situation in the country had
attracted a number of international companies and investors to
explore business opportunities in Pakistan which augurs well for
economic well being of the country.
In the meeting, Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Asad
Lodhi briefed the minister on the financial aspects of PAF’s on-
going and future projects. He also apprised the minister of the
implementation schedule of these projects.
Secretary Finance and senior officials of the Ministry of
Finance and PAF participated in the meeting.
