Improved security situation attracting investors: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): Minister for Finance Senator

Ishaq Dar Friday said improved security situation in the country had

attracted several international investors to explore business

opportunities in the country.

Chairing a meeting here at his ministry to review

matters related to financial requirements of Pakistan Air Force

(PAF), he said the government attached high priority and

consideration to provision of resources to armed forces including

PAF to fulfill their obligations towards defence and security of the

country and the nation, said a press release issued here.

The minister praised PAF’s instrumental role in the ongoing

operations of Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasad.

“The operations had made significant gains and government and

the whole nation fully supported the armed forces in the fight

against terrorism.”

He said the improved security situation in the country had

attracted a number of international companies and investors to

explore business opportunities in Pakistan which augurs well for

economic well being of the country.

In the meeting, Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Asad

Lodhi briefed the minister on the financial aspects of PAF’s on-

going and future projects. He also apprised the minister of the

implementation schedule of these projects.

Secretary Finance and senior officials of the Ministry of

Finance and PAF participated in the meeting.