Improved revenue collection enhances fund transfers to provinces: Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

said on Tuesday that improved revenue collection at the Federal level

during the last four years had resulted in significantly higher transfers

to provincial governments, who were now in a much better position in terms of availability of financial resources.

The finance minister was talking to Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair,

who called on him here.

He said the government planned to raise the allocation for public

sector development programme in the coming budget, and all provinces of

the country, including Sindh, would benefit from this increase in terms

of development activities and people’s well-being.

He said the federal government fully supported efforts for economic

development in Sindh and the prime minister had also announced federal

financing of different projects in the province.

Dar also emphasized the need for improving provision of civic

amenities to the people of Karachi.

During the meeting, Governor Zubair apprised the finance minister

about the ongoing development activities in the province of Sindh.

He also discussed the matters related to various federally funded

projects in the province.

The progress of the ongoing operation for realizing peace in Karachi

also came under discussion and it was noted that the operation had a very positive impact on social and economic activities of the metropolis and had fully restored people’s confidence.