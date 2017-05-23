Improved revenue collection enhances fund transfers to provinces: Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar
said on Tuesday that improved revenue collection at the Federal level
during the last four years had resulted in significantly higher transfers
to provincial governments, who were now in a much better position in terms of availability of financial resources.
The finance minister was talking to Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair,
who called on him here.
He said the government planned to raise the allocation for public
sector development programme in the coming budget, and all provinces of
the country, including Sindh, would benefit from this increase in terms
of development activities and people’s well-being.
He said the federal government fully supported efforts for economic
development in Sindh and the prime minister had also announced federal
financing of different projects in the province.
Dar also emphasized the need for improving provision of civic
amenities to the people of Karachi.
During the meeting, Governor Zubair apprised the finance minister
about the ongoing development activities in the province of Sindh.
He also discussed the matters related to various federally funded
projects in the province.
The progress of the ongoing operation for realizing peace in Karachi
also came under discussion and it was noted that the operation had a very positive impact on social and economic activities of the metropolis and had fully restored people’s confidence.
