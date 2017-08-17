Improved law and order in Balochistan paying dividends: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on

Thursday said the government had focused on improving law and order in Balochistan which was paying dividends in form of accelerated development.

“The development of the people of Balochistan is very close to our

hearts and all resources will be utilized to bring the province at par with other federating units,” the Prime Minister said in a meeting with Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Sanaullah Khan Zehri here.

The Prime Minister said Balochistan being the largest province of

Pakistan was given highest priority by the government which was also manifested by CPEC projects in the province including Gwadar Port, extensive road networks and socio-economic uplift schemes.

He announced to visit Balochistan in next couple of days to review

development projects and law and order situation.

The Chief Minister Balochistan congratulated Prime Minister Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi on assuming the office of the Prime Minister and assured full support in carrying forward the development agenda of the government.