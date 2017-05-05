Improved communication, road networks to improve living standards : PM

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Friday said improved communication and roads networks
would improve the standard of lives of people and greatly
boost economic activities.
Talking to Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Farooq
Haider Khan here at the PM House, the Prime Minister said the
Federal Government would ensure all possible support to the
government of AJ&K.
The Prime Minister said AJ&K government must work even
more vigorously for the welfare and prosperity of the people.
He said it was the collective responsibility of the federal
and AJ&K governments to serve the people.
Raja Farooq Haider Khan apprised the Prime Minister on
the progress made on ongoing development and welfare schemes
and projects in AJ&K.
He said developmental and infrastructure projects were
being proactively pursued with utmost adherence to merit and
transparency.
The people of AJ&K would enormously benefit from the
development and welfare schemes, Raja Farooq said.