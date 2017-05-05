Improved communication, road networks to improve living standards : PM

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Friday said improved communication and roads networks

would improve the standard of lives of people and greatly

boost economic activities.

Talking to Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Farooq

Haider Khan here at the PM House, the Prime Minister said the

Federal Government would ensure all possible support to the

government of AJ&K.

The Prime Minister said AJ&K government must work even

more vigorously for the welfare and prosperity of the people.

He said it was the collective responsibility of the federal

and AJ&K governments to serve the people.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan apprised the Prime Minister on

the progress made on ongoing development and welfare schemes

and projects in AJ&K.

He said developmental and infrastructure projects were

being proactively pursued with utmost adherence to merit and

transparency.

The people of AJ&K would enormously benefit from the

development and welfare schemes, Raja Farooq said.