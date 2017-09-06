Impressive ceremony held at Hyderabad Garrison on Defence Day

HYDERABAD, Sept 6 (APP): In connection with the Defence Day of Pakistan,

the Hyderabad Garrison organized an impressive ceremony here on Wednesday.

According to an ISPR release, all units of the garrison fully

participated in the ceremony with display of weapons, vehicles and equipment which viewed by large numbers of civil and military officers, notables, students of various educational institutions and the general public.

The General Officer Commanding Hyderabad Major General Muhammad Ali who

was the chief guest of the ceremony visited the stalls of the units and highly appreciated the efforts of the Jawans of all units who made the ceremony extraordinary remarkable.

In his brief remarks during the visit of stalls, the GOC Hyderabad while

paying glowing tributes to the unmatched sacrifices of Pakistan Army vowed that the officers and jawans of Pakistan Army always ready to sacrifice their lives for the defence, integrity, solidarity, esteem, peace and prosperity of the motherland.

The students and general public as well as other participants of the

ceremony took keen interest on state of the art weapons and equipment being displayed by the units of Hyderabad Garrison and expressed confidence on the professional capability of the defenders of the motherland.