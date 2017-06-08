Implementation of Prime Minister Rs.180 billion “Trade enhancement package” to help boost exports

ISLAMABAD, June 8 (APP):The government is committed to implement

Prime Mnister’s Rs 180 billions “Trade Enhancement Package” on priority basis which would help promote industrial growth, besides boosting country’s exports.

Ministry of Textile through implementation of the policy will

provide incentives worth Rs 162 billion for the modernization and

development of textile sector, a senior official of Ministry of

Textile told APP here on Thursday.

“Textile sector will get Rs 162 billion out of the Rs 180

billion “Trade Enhancement Package” announced by Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.”

The package is for a duration of 18 months starting from

January 2017 to June 2018.

The government had given relaxation on the import of textile

machinery to enhance the capacity of the sector, he added.

The official said that through this package cost of doing

business would reduce which would lead to further boosting in

the business activities.

He said the Ministry had started a training programme for

cotton growers to help them control pest and better manage crops.

About 5,000 progressive farmers and workers of field extension

sections of the provincial agriculture departments were initially

trained to control pest and manage crops, he added.