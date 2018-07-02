Implementation of code of conduct to be ensured; DC

RAWALPINDI, Jul 02 (APP):Implementation of Code of Conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be ensured in letter and spirit and no local body representative would be allowed to take part in the general election campaign ,said Deputy Commissioner Umer Jhangir here Monday.

Giving briefing to the candidates of National and Provincial assembly candidates of the district ,he said that there would be complete ban on display of arms, wall-chalking, misuse of loudspeaker and hate speech, etc.

He asked the candidates to inform the district administration before holding a public meeting prior to three days in order to provide them security without any discrimination.

The DC asked the contesting candidates to remove their banners and panaflex and sign boards voluntarily exceeding the approved size specified by Election Commission.

He said the monitoring teams would not tolerate any violation on account of publicity material.

As per the Code of Conduct, no person or a political party shall affix or distribute posters, handbills, pamphlets, leaflets, banners or portraits, larger than the sizes prescribed by the Commission.

He urged them to cooperate with the district administration by abiding the Code of Conduct issued by ECP .