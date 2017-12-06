IMF delegation briefed on CPEC, government’s economic priorities

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):A delegation of International Monetary Fund (IMF) called on Secretary Planning Commission Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui here on Wednesday and discussed economic situation of the country.

During the meeting, Shoaib Siddiqui briefed the delegation on progress of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the economic priorities of the government.

The IMF delegation was headed by Herald Finger.

Shoaib Siddiqui said due to appropriate economic prioritization, setting up achievable targets, and effective and robust planning, the economic indicators are improving gradually.

He said an effective monitoring and implementation system has been chalked out to continue

the development process.

The Secretary said the launch of mega project of CPEC had helped evolving conducive

environment for investment in the country.