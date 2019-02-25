Imam-ul-Haq in the process of establishing his credentials

LAHORE, Feb 25 (APP):Imam-ul-Haq is in the process of

cementing his credentials as a reliable opener who has graduated

from age-group cricket after having represented Pakistan at the

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2014. Pakistan finished second to

South Africa when the event was staged in the United Arab Emirates.Imam knocked a brilliant century on his ODI debut and then his

resolute 74 not out on his debut Test against Ireland at Malahide in May 2018 proved the lad has resolve and the ability to finish a match.

He was one of the stand-out performers on Pakistan’s tour of South Africa – both in Tests and ODIs, and is now trying to prove his worth in the shortest format through the HBL Pakistan Super League.

Imam has cracked two half-centuries in the first phase of the HBL PSL, and hopes success in the league will help him get into Pakistan Twenty20 team.

“I believe in hard work and leave the rest to Allah Almighty,” said Imam, who has so far played 10 Tests and 21 ODIs for Pakistan and was picked at the last stage by Peshawar Zalmi as their 21st player.

“I remain positive and I have the ability, fitness and the resolve to play all three formats. I regularly work on my power-hitting, so I hope to get a chance in T20Is as well,” vows Imam on Monday.

So the next big step is the World Cup 2019.

“Of course, first is to get a chance to play the World Cup and then to win it,” said Imam of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales later this year. “It will make me proud if I can help Pakistan win the World Cup.”

Whatever heights Imam achieves in his career, he would not like to be compared with his great uncle Inzamam-ul-Haq.

“It’s wrong to compare me with my uncle (Inzamam). He is a living legend and I pray I can come even close to what he achieved.

But my wholehearted effort is to always do well under pressure and to help my team win.

“That will make my career and make my identity stronger.”