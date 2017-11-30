Imam leads Lahore Blues to victory in National T20

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Imam-ul-Haq’s superb not out innings of 59 runs led Lahore Blues to victory over Lahore Whites by 7 wickets in the final of the National Twenty20 Cup 2017-18 at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Chasing a low total of 127 runs, Imam-ul-Haq scored 59 runs off 49 balls smashing seven 4s and a 6. Skipper Muhammad Hafeez hit 33 runs on 35 balls including three 4s and a 6 while Ahmed Shahzad also contributed with 22 runs. Lahore Whites’, Bilal Asif, Umaid Asif and Asif Ali bagged one wicket each for 23, 24 and 23 runs, respectively.

Earlier, Lahore Whites just managed to score 127 runs for 5 in 20 overs. Salman Butt hit 62 runs including eight 4s while Kamran Akmal 20 also batted well.

For Lahore Blues, Atif Jabbar took 2 wickets for 24, Salman Ali Agha 1 for 13, Khalid Usman 1 for 28 and Aizaz Cheema 1 for 26. Imam-ul-Haq (Lahore Region Blues) was declared Man of the match.

Summarized scores: Lahore Region Whites 127-5 in 20 overs: (Salman Butt 62*, 59 balls, 8x4s, Kamran Akmal 20, 14 balls, 1×4, 2x6s, Atif Jabbar 2-24, Salman Ali Agha 1-13, Khalid Usman 1-28, Aizaz Cheema 1-26).

Lahore Region Blues 131-3 in 17.3 overs: (Imam-ul-Haq 59*, 49 balls, 7x4s, 1×6, Muhammad Hafeez 33, 35 balls, 3x4s, 1×6, Ahmed Shahzad 22, 17 balls, 3x4s, 1×6, Bilal Asif 1-23, Umaid Asif 1-24, Asif Ali 1-23).

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who was the chief guest on the occasion, gave away trophy to the winning team. Lahore Blues were awarded a cash prize of Rs 2,000,000 while Lahore Whites got Rs 1,000,000.

Kamran Akmal of Lahore Whites who scored 432 runs was the best batsman of the tournament and took away a cash prize of Rs 50,000, while Umaid Asif of Lahore Whites bagged 14 wickets in the tournament and declared as the best bowler receiving a cash award of Rs 50,000. Hamad Azam was the Best all-rounder and got away with the same amount of cash prize (Rs 50,000).