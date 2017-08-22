Imam-e Kaaba visits Pakistani pilgrims in Makkah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Imam-e Kaaba Shaikh Faisal Al

Ghazzawi paid a visit to a building inhabited by Pakistani

pilgrims at Batha Quresh in Makkah Mukarramah during which he

elaborated Hajj rituals and their significance.

In his oration on the occasion, he said we should perform

Hajj rituals keeping in view the teachings of Holy Prophet

Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Radio Pakistan reported.

The Imam-e-Kaaba said the journey of Hajj also reminds us of

our journey towards the Hereafter.

On this occasion, the Imam-e-Kaaba also prayed for the

wellbeing of Muslims.