Imam-e-Ka’aba urges people to get united under banner of Islam

NOWSHERA, April 7 (APP): Imam-e-Kaaba (Grand Holy Mosque of
Makkah), Sheikh Saleh Bin Muhammad Bin Ibrahim Friday urged people
to get united under the banner of Islam and follow teachings of the
Holy Quran and Sunnah to remain integrated and avoid sectarian issues.
He declared that Islam is religion of peace and fraternity and
strictly prohibites violence in the society.
He was delivering Friday sermon (Jumma prayer) to a mammoth
gathering of people and workers of JUIF on occasion of 3-day Jamait
Ulema Islam Centennial Celebrations at Azakhel Nowshera district
here as Chief Guest.
In this reference, he also recited Quran’s verse which means
“to strictly hold the rope of Allah Almighty and not involve
in differences.” “Those Muslims who are most pious and devoted to
Islam are most nearer to Allah Almighty.”
The Imam Ka’aba said there was no place for chaos and violence
in Islam. “Our religion gives the message of peace, love, brotherhood
and harmony,” he added.
The Imam-e-Ka’aba said that success in this world and life
Hereafter lie in strict obedience of teachings of Quran and Sunnah
of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in true spirit.
The elements that instigated violence and disharmony in
the name of Islam are in fact those who created anarchy and
chaos among people for their ulterior motives, he added.
He said these elements are responsible for spreading
hatred among people in shape of sectarianism, disharmony
and intolerance.
He made it clear that Islam has nothing to do with
violence and extremism. “Islam is what Quran and Prophet
Mohammad (PBUH) Sunnah stand for, it is not what extremist
elements claims.”
The Imam-e-Ka’aba also stressed upon Ulema and religious
scholars to play their effective role in forming unity among
Muslims by delivering true message of love, peace and harmony.
He said Ulema are real custodians of Islam and they can
play very effective role in promotion of tolerance, brotherhood
and mutual co-existence among people.
“Islam lays great onus on religious scholars to portray real
teachings of Islam and to guide people for spending a meaningful
life based on teachings of Quran and Sunnah,” he said. “Every
challenge the Ummah face today can be overcome through unity
among our ranks”, he added.
Imam-e-Kaaba offered special prayers for unity of Muslim
Ummah, supremacy of Islam, progress, peace and development
of Pakistan, righteousness for people, healing for patients,
and eradication of poverty in people.
Later, Imam-e-Ka’aba Sheikh Seleh Bin Muhammad Ibrahim led
Friday prayer, offered by hundreds of thousands of faithful.
Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad
Yousaf, Federal Minister for Housing Akram Khan Durani,
Deputy Chairman Senate Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and delegates
from JUI Hind Maulana Asad Madani, JUIF central and provincial
leaders and delegates from Pakistan, Middle East, and others
countries also attended the prayers.
The gathering was also addressed by JUIF Central Ameer
Maulana Fazl ur Rehaman and Saudi Religious Affairs Minister
Seleh Bin Abdul Aziz Al- Sheikh.