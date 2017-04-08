Imam e Kaaba leads Maghrib prayer at Faisal Masjid

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP): Prayer leader of the grand Mosque of Kaaba, Imam Muhammad Salih Bin Ibrahim, led Maghrib prayers at Faisal Masjid on Saturday.

Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Senator Talha Mehmood, Rector IIUI Dr. Masoon Yaseenzai, Director General Dawah Academy Dr. Suhail Hassan were amongst the thousands of faithful who offered prayer behind the Imam-e-Kaaba.

On the occasion, special prayer was offered for peace, prosperity of Pakistan and for the entire Muslim Ummah.

Addressing the mammoth gathering, Imam Muhammad Salih Bin Ibrahim said Islam is the world’s best religion which preaches unity, harmony, love and brotherhood.

He said Muslims are the followers of one religion and one Allah and they should help each other in difficult times.

Strict security measures were made on the eve of arrival of Imam-e-Kaaba at Faisal Masjid.