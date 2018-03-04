‘I’m ready for accountability, if any allegation proved against him’: Nawaz

GUJRAT, Mar 4 (APP): Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said he was ready to undergo accountability, in case any allegation was proved against him.

Addressing a public gathering at Kotla Arab Ali Khan, he vowed to continue efforts for safeguarding the sanctity of vote in the country.

He expressed the optimism that next government would be of the PML-N, adding whenever he made a promise, he fulfilled it wholeheartedly.

Nawaz Sharif said that his vision and narrative had reached Kotla. “I know you people have decided to fight a decisive battle”, he added.

He said that he was confident that the people of Kotla would not step back when it comes to safeguarding the sanctity of vote.

He said that Senate papers of his party’s candidates were rejected as it had his signature as the president of the PML-N.

“In this manner, the power plants and motorways should also be shut down as they have my signature,” he added.

Nawaz Sharif said that there was no allegation of corruption against him.

Ealier, Maryam Nawaz in her address said the recent polls results indicated that the opponents have accepted defeat.

She said that none of the allegations had been proved against Nawaz Sharif.

“Power and rule do not remain forever,” she said.

“The one owning an offshore company was not ousted and the one, not owning a company was disqualified,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz said that political opponents could better adjudge an imminent defeat in general election 2018.

Pervaiz Rashid, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Asif Kirmani and also addressed the gathering.