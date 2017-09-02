Illegal US immigrants unlikely to get most benefits after enduring deadly hurricane

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (APP): Undocumented immigrants in the

flood-hit Texas state were unlikely to get most of the relief benefits and many of them still

face threats of deportation after struck by one of the severest hurricane in the American

history that has so far claimed 47 lives and caused billions of dollars in damages to houses

and infrastructure.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Homeland Security Adviser Tom

Bossert said that there was no wavering from deportation for those illegal immigrants who

committed crimes. He also indicated that undocumented aliens as a whole would not be

given most of the benefits in relief.

“I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of benefits

going out to illegal immigrants in terms of the American taxpayer,” he said. Hurricane

Harvey that dumped more than 4 feet of rain on the Texan city of Houston where an

estimated 575,000 illegal mostly Latinos live.

Termed as a 1000-year flood, Harvey wreaked havoc in one of the largest

US cities damaging more than 100,000 houses, many of the not covered under flood

insurance. Some 7000 people were rescued and air-lifted to safety.

Asked about the fate of those aliens who faced prospects of deportation,

Bossert said that those who have committed a crime remained the priority for the

Department of Homeland Security, as has also been announced by the Immigration and

Customs Enforcement office.

“What I would say, though, is in terms of immediate life-saving:

No individual human being should worry about their immigration status, unless they’ve

committed a crime on top of coming here illegally, when it comes to getting food, water and

shelter,” the US official told a briefing.

He said that authorities would not be conducting any routine swipes or

searches inside those shelters, which were now home to thousands of people uprooted by the

hurricane and providing food, water, and providing kind of insulation against exposure. “So

that will happen, and we won’t go rounding people up when they show up there. We don’t

want to discourage that.”

Since taking power in January this year, President Trump has announced

various measures to crack down on an estimated 11 illegal immigrants and there has been

a pick-up in deportation which even included those with minor crimes. During the previous

administration of President Barack Obama, only those illegal aliens with felonies were

targeted for deportation.

“Now, subsequently, our priority will be illegal immigrants who

have committed crimes. They’re going to be rounded up as they always are, and taken out

of this country if we find them. I think that’s pretty clear,” Mr. Bossert said.

“Anybody needing food, water, or shelter is going to get it.

Anybody that’s here illegally that subsequently committed a crime is going to get caught

and thrown out. And anybody in between has to wait for a decision or at least a policy

announcement from the administration on how we’re going to handle deferred action

moving forward,” he said.