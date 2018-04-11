Ilham Aliyev secures 86.09 % votes in presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr 11 (APP):Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov on late Wednesday announced that the incumbent President Ilham Aliyev has secured 86.09 per cent vote, taking the

lead upon other contesting candidates.

As per initial results of the presidential election held, he said vote percentage of the other candidates was Gudrat Hasanguliyev 3.4 per cent, Sardar Jalaloglu 2.97 per cent, Zahid Oruj 3.07 per cent, Hafiz Hajiyev 1.51 per cent, Araz Alizade 1.4 per cent, Faraj Guliyev 1.18 per cent and Razi Nurullayev 0.74 per cent.