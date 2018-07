ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz candidate Ijaz Ahmad has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-283 Layyah-IV by securing 46,221 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Sajjad Hussain Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf stood second by securing 43,968 votes and Syed Fazal Hussain Gillani of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian grabbed third position with 14,770 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 66.91%.