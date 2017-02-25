IIUI’s Sohail wins “Best Documentary Award” in LUMS International Film festival

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP): Sohail Asghar, a young documentary filmmaker of the Department of Media and Communication Studies of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) brought fame to the university by clinching Best Documentary Award in “LUMS International Film festival 2017” for his documentary titled Punishment for the crime not committed which was based on the subject “Swara or Wanni”.

The documentary focuses on heinous issue “Wani” through which women are punished for the crimes of their relatives, it takes you through as case study of a women, who fell prey to Swara when she was just 11 year old, Sohail told while talking to the IIUI Public Relations Officer, said a press release here on Saturday.

This festival was one of the largest film festivals in South Asia and the largest in Pakistan which gathered amateur and professional filmmakers from all over the world to express their creativity through film he added.

The student, at the Media and Communication Studies, was awarded a shield by Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Chairman of the department in recognition of his services.

He hailed his talent and said that Sohail had set an example for rest of the bright students of the department that hard work and passion could lead one to the destination of success.

Sohail has also won Best Documentary Award from International film and entertainment festival Australia 2016.