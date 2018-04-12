IIU extending intellectual support to state to tackle challenges: President

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday said International Islamic University (IIU) had extended valuable support to the state at intellectual level for tackling the challenges faced by the country.

He said this while presiding over the 13th session of IIU’s Board of Trustees here. During the meeting the proposal of giving a vacant seat of the Board of Trustees to former President of Sudan Abdur Rehman Swar Al-Zahab was approved.

During the meeting, attended by the members from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt, Kuwait and some other Islamic countries, several administrative decisions were taken.

The president said the “Paigam-e-Pakistan” edict issued by the Ulema of this university about understanding the reasons behind extremism and its solutions was an important document.

He said the universities and research institutions which were very important in terms of understanding the issues faced by humanity and providing their solutions also had important role in political, economic and social development of a society. Towards this end, IIU had contributed a lot, he added.

The president expressed his satisfaction over the fact that in order to the run university’s administrative and educational matters successfully, the meetings of its Board of Trustees were held regularly, which would help bring further improvement in the university affairs.

He hoped that the university would benefit from the knowledge and experience of renowned Ulema of Islamic world and the new generation from Muslim Ummah would serve their countries and nations by getting modern education from IIU.