IINA, Sasark sign agreement to train journalists in OIC countries

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Union of News Agencies in OIC Member States (IINA) and the Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Center for Islamic Countries (Sasark), Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to join hands in the areas of training and development of journalists ‘ skills of member agencies and publishing reports, statistics and studies prepared by the Center for various economic and social fields in Islamic countries, IINA reported.

The agreement was signed for Director General of the Union (IINA) by Issa Khera Roblh, and for Sasark Chancellor by Turkish Ambassador Moussa Colacleika.

Roblh after the signing of the agreement said,”IINA aspires through the agreement to consolidate relations between the two institutions to serve Islamic issues and publicize the results of the statistics and studies prepared by Sasark to serve the Muslim communities, as well as organizing joint training courses in IINA training center for the development of the capacities and skills of journalists belonging to the member agencies.”

For his part , Ambassador Colacleika welcomed the signing of the agreement with IINA, expressing the hope that the Convention contribute to the dissemination of the contents and results of in- depth studies and statistics done

by and performed Sasark on various issues of interest to the OIC countries. He noted that the Convention allows IINA

to publish and disseminate the research and studies carried by the Sasark for the benefit of the member agencies.

The two organizations would organize joint training sessions and workshops for journalists of the member agencies to propogate the research and reports as well as research activities of the statistics and numbers institute in the media of the Islamic countries.