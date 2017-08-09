IHC rejects petition demanding ban on Nawaz Sharif’s Rally

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC)
Wednesday dismissed two petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf
(PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), seeking ban on former Prime
Minister, Mohammad Nawaz Sharif’s rally and canceling registration
of Pakistan Muslim League (N) from Election Commission of Pakistan.
The court had reserved decision on maintainability and
Islamabad High Court judge Justice Amir Farooq announced Wednesday
that these petitions were not maintainable.
Pronouncing the verdict, IHC Judge rejected the petition filed
by PTI lawyer Usman Basra demanding ban on the rally of former Prime
Minister, observing that the petition was not maintainable.
Justice Amir Farooq also heard petition filed by PAT, pleading
for putting ban on Pakistan Muslim League (N) and cancellation of
its registration. The PAT lawyer had pleaded that since the Supreme
Court of Pakistan had disqualified Nawaz Sharif so he could not run
affairs of the party.
The lawyer had also argued that it had also been revealed in
print media that Election Commission of Pakistan directed PML to
choose new head of the party as a disqualified person could not lead
a party.
He argued that the court should cancel registration of PML in
the ECP as it was in the name of disqualified Nawaz Sharif.
However, the judge dismissed the petition asking the
petitioner that he should approach the proper forum for this case.
