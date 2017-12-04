IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking to club all references

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday dismissed a plea of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for clubbing of three references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against his family into one.

An IHC bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Mohsin Akhter Kiyani announced the judgment, which was reserved on November 23, on the petition filed by the former prime minister. Justice Aamir Farooq read out the short order.

During previous hearing, Nawaz Sharif’s counsel informed the bench about the similarities in three references related to Avenfield property, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment.

He argued that three persons named in two references and six witnesses out of total 13 were the same in two of the references. The same witnesses had to appear before the court at separate times, he added.

However, the NAB prosecutor contradicted the stance of defense counsel.

After hearing the arguments, the court had subsequently reserved its judgment, which was announced on Monday.

It may be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif had challenged the accountability court’s orders in the IHC for rejecting his plea seeking to combine the three references. The accountability court had dismissed the same petition twice.