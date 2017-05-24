IHC allows Indian woman to go back to her native country

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): The Islamabad Court (IHC) on Wednesday

allowed Indian national Uzma to go back to her native country

through Wagah border under fool-proof security.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the IHC also issued the directive

to hand over the original immigration forms, which her husband Tahir

had submitted in compliance with the court orders, to Uzma.

Uzma, who appeared in person in the court, apprised that she

was forced to marry Tahir Ali on gunpoint. When Justice Kayani asked

her if she wanted to meet Tahir in his chambers, she refused saying

she did not want to talk to him.

Tahir informed the court that he and Uzma, a resident of New

Delhi, fell in love when they were in Malaysia. She travelled to

Pakistan on May 01 via the Wagah border and got married to him on

May 3.

Soon after the hearing, Uzma left the court for the Indian

High Commission, where she is currently staying.

Both Uzma and Tahir had filed petitions in the IHC. Dr Uzma

had sought the court’s intervention to arrange for her departure to

India under security while Tahir had requested the court to stop

her wife from leaving Pakistan, besides a meeting with her.

Earlier, Uzma’s counsel Malik Shahnawaz Noon submitted a

medical report of her five-year old daughter Falak claiming that

she was a patient of Thalassemia and needed to get changed her blood

on daily basis. He requested the court to direct the authorities let

Uzma go back to her native country under security via the Wagah border.