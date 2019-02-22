IGATEX Pakistan to open on Feb 26 with exhibitors from over 30 countries

KARACHI, Feb 22 (APP):One of the largest, well established
garment and textile machinery exhibitions in South Asia, the IGATEX
Pakistan will be held at Karachi Expo Centre from February 26-28.
According to an announcement here on Friday, it will be 12th edition
of the mega expo with country pavilions from Turkey and China along
with exhibitors from more than 30 countries.
The mega event organised by FAKT Exhibitions was said to be
attended by more than 116 Chinese exhibitors followed by 92 companies
from Italy, 75 from Germany, 25 each from Japan and Switzerland.
There was said to be also a sizable presence of France, Belgium,
Austria, Korea, United Kingdom, United States of America, Brazil,
Thailand and others at the IGATEX 2019.
Over 30 countries will showcase cutting edge technology and
developments in the industry, said the organisers mentioning that the
visitors at the show are to be mainly the representatives from each
segment of the country’s textile industry.
They will be provided with an opportunity to witness the latest
innovations and technological trends by leading global technology
suppliers.
Highlights of the exhibition were said to include country
pavilions from Turkey and China. Department of Commerce of Zhejiang
province in China has organised a pavilion for their best companies to
showcase their machinery in textile finishing, non wovens, spinning and
garments technologies.
An international conference was said to be also an important part
of the event during which local and international experts would share
their in depth knowledge with the delegates.
Located at the crossroads of Asia, Pakistan has become a focal
point for investors in the region having gained recognition as an
important market among other textile manufacturing regional countries.
Relevance of the event was said to be gauged from the fact that
Pakistan is the 8th largest exporter of textile products in Asia while
this sector contributes around 8.5 percent to the GDP and provides
employment to about 40 percent of the 49 million workforce of the
country.
Pakistan is the 4th largest producer of cotton with the 3rd
largest spinning capacity in Asia after China and contributes five
percent to the global spinning capacity.
The exhibition was claimed to thus provide textile machinery
manufacturers an opportunity to directly offer their technological
solutions to potential buyers and decision makers in an exceedingly
competitive global business environment.
Above all, the organisers said the event will help forge business
relationships with the goal to find new investment opportunities
paving way for diversity and progress in the country’s textile
industry.
