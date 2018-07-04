Iftikhar Malik urges sincere efforts by SAARC states to explore true trade potential

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP):SAARC CCI Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik Wednesday said Pakistan always strive to make SAARC an important vehicle for regional cooperation based on principle of sovereign equality and still remained committed to SAARC objectives.

He said as a founding member, Pakistan has played important role in efforts aimed at realizing objectives of the organization and it also expects serious and sincere response by the member countries especially from India to explore its true potential for development of the region’s economy and for its prosperity, says a press release issued here today.

He said SAARC has immense potential for strengthening economies of member countries and to promote collaboration in various areas of mutual significance. He said SAARC should continue to strive for achieving economic, cultural and social growth of the region.

He said connectivity is very important issue today and SAARC can play a great role in connectivity for the region.

Answering a question about his recent cancellation of tour to India, he said Pakistan always gave positive gesture to India and it is now responsibility of Indian government to come forward to strengthen bilateral relations setting aside its narrowness and prejudice.

“Whether by a uniformed man or a civilian premier, one has to accept that Pakistan has never shied away from offering friendship to India. It has done so several times in the past and even this time; it has welcomed the resumption of dialogue more eagerly than India.

India, on the other hand, suspended dialogue after the Pakistani envoy met with Hurriyat leaders,” he added.

Iftikhar Malik said India always accused Pakistan for cross border terrorism and it always forgot that Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism and has lost over 80,000 lives up until now in the ongoing war

on terror.

The Pakistani army is currently fighting a war, not just against a few terrorist groups but against the entire terrorist infrastructure itself; to ensure Pakistan’s survival, he added.

He further said it is imperative that the heads of both countries develop a sense of the situation and advance towards improving relations. The SAARC CCI SAARC Development Fund (SDF) conference has ended, but the process for establishing and enduring peace is waiting to be initiated.

Replaying another question, he said Pakistan welcomed China offer of trilateral dialogue to help de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan but it was rejected by the Indian government on the ground that Kashmir and other issues between Pakistan and India is bilateral issue and no other country can be allowed to interfere in this matter. Similarly, Nepalese government too offered its role but India again rejected this offer.

He appreciated the SAARC CCI President Ruwan Edirisinghe for his efforts to bring all SAARC member states together and hoped that under his dynamic leadership, SAARC CCI will become an effective platform.

He is utilizing his best leadership flair and available resources for the promotion of trade and industry in South Asian region.

Iftikhar Malik said he is much optimistic that all SAARC state members under Ruwan leadership will dissolve all their political and trade related issues realizing that over the next 10 years, countries in the Asia region will play a competitive role in competing with each other or in parallel.