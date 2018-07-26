Iftikhar Ali of PTI wins PK-54 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf candidate Iftikhar Ali has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituency PK-54 Mardan-VII by securing 22,497 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Awami National Party candidate Sher Afghan Khan stood second by securing 17,116 votes while Muttahida Majlis e Amal candidate Nadir Shah grabbed third position by getting 12,311 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 52.06%.