IFC vice president calls on finance minister

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): International Finance Corporation’s

(IFC) Vice President of Portfolio Management, Saran Kebet-Koulibaly wednesday called on the Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq

Dar here on Wednesday.

Kebet-Koulibaly was accompanied by Country Director World Bank

Patchamuthu Illangovan, IFC Regional Director for Middle East and North Africa Mouayed Makhlouf, and Principal Country Officer, IFC Shabana Khawar.

The finance minister welcomed Kebet-Koulibalyto Pakistan,

who is visiting Pakistan for the first time.

He said the partnership with the IFC has strengthened in recent years.

The minister highlighted his meeting with the CEO of IFC,

Philippe Le Hou‚rou, in April during the spring meetings of the

World Bank and IMF in Washington D C.

He said the government of Pakistan and IFC have agreed,

in principle, to set up the proposed Pakistan Infrastructure Bank

(PIB), with 20% equity stake each.

He said once established, PIB will complement the

government’s infrastructure initiatives by enhancing private

financing and investment for infrastructure projects in the country.

The minister also highlighted the partnership between the

government of Pakistan, KFW and DFID in the Pakistan Microfinance

Investment Company (PMIC), which has been established recently.

Kebet-Koulibaly thanked the finance minister for his

leading role in strengthening the trust and partnership between IFC

and the government of Pakistan.

She apprised the minister of the fact that IFC has been

engaged with international investors and multilateral development

partners, including Asian Development Bank, for participation in

PIB.

She highlighted that the response from investors on PIB has

been very encouraging.

Kebet-Koulibaly highlighted that she has felt a strong

sense of optimism regarding Pakistan’s business and economic outlook

during her ongoing visit.

She emphasized the commitment of IFC to further expanding its

presence and investment portfolio in Pakistan.

She acknowledged that participation in PIB will play an important role

in this regard.

The meeting was also attended by the Finance Secretary,

Secretary EAD and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and

Economic Affairs Division.