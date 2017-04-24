IFC keen to increase private sector investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, April 24 (APP): International Finance Corporation (IFC) is keen to increase private sector investment in Pakistan.

IFC Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chie Executive Officer (ECO)

Philippe Le Houerou said this in his meeting with Pakistan delegation headed by Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the World Bank in Washington, a press statement issue by the Ministry of Finance Monday said.

Welcoming the delegation, Houerou congratulated finance minister on undertaking structural reforms and completing the IMF programme.

He informed the delegation that the IFC had a programme portfolio of around $800 million and wanted to increase it to over a billion USD.

The finance minister thanked the IFC for increasing programme portfolio in Pakistan.

He observed that the IFC can support Pakistan’s energy sector projects by channeling private investment to this sector.

Dar on the occasion invited EVP IFC to assist the government of Pakistan in privatization of some of the state owned enterprises.